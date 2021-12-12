See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Loan Lam

Wound & Burn Care
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loan Lam is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Lam works at Hyper Healing in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hyper Healing
    2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 591-4570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    United Vein and Vascular Centers
    3609 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 950-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arterial Insufficiency
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Care Services
Arterial Insufficiency
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Care Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Combined Decongestive Therapy (CDT) for Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Refractory Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 12, 2021
    I found Dr. Lam to be a very competent, caring person who has done an excellent job during the past several weeks treating my leg wounds. Her office staff is friendly and I had no problems getting appointments at convenient times.
    Jim Jacobs — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Loan Lam

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1386866077
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University / Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Yale University
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Rice University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loan Lam is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lam speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

