Overview of Dr. Logan Fields, MD

Dr. Logan Fields, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Fields works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA with other offices in Bethlehem, GA and Jefferson, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.