Overview of Dr. Loganayaki Anandasivam, MD

Dr. Loganayaki Anandasivam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Faculty - Medicine-University - Jaffna and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Anandasivam works at Anandasivam and Anandasivam MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.