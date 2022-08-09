Overview

Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at LOIS A NELSON MD LLC in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.