Dr. Lois Wagstrom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola Stritch and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Lois Wagstrom M.D.310 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction done by Dr. Wagstrom and they whole experience was wonderful. Her staff is so caring and just great to work with. I am so happy with my results!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902852544
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Medical Center|University of California At Los Angeles
- New Britain General, General Surgery|New Britain Genl Hosp-U Conn Sch Med
- Loyola Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola Stritch
- Plastic Surgery
