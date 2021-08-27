Dr. Long Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Pham, MD
Dr. Long Pham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 603, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3298
- 2 11800 Wilshire Blvd # 2FL, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2133
- 3 4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 385-3298
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I was referred to Dr. Pham from my primary care physician. He was warm, kind, thoughtful, caring, and extremely patient and helpful in discussing my issue. He was extremely articulate in communicating the medical issues I had faced. He gave my wife and me tremendous confidence in his medical grasp of the problem I had, and left us feeling very glad we had come to see him. I'd recommend Dr. Pham wholeheartedly to anyone.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
