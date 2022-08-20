Dr. Lookman Lawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lookman Lawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lookman Lawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Lawal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwestern Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute3080 Joe Battle Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 900-8729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawal?
Dr. Lawal and his staff see patients in Alamogordo a couple times each month, which is very convenient and much appreciated. His staff is great about getting us in to see him in a timely manner if we need an unexpected appointment. He communicates well with myself, my family and my other doctors. His use of Rhythm Management System enables my daily weight and blood pressure readings to be monitored remotely. Been his patient for 5+ years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lookman Lawal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760525638
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Ibadan
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawal works at
Dr. Lawal has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.