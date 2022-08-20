Overview

Dr. Lookman Lawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Lawal works at Southwestern Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.