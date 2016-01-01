Overview of Dr. Lore Friend, MD

Dr. Lore Friend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Friend works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

