Dr. Lore Friend, MD

Internal Medicine
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lore Friend, MD

Dr. Lore Friend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Friend works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friend's Office Locations

    Group Health Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Dyslipidemia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Lore Friend, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649335126
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Davis
    • Stanford Med Center|Stanford Med Ctr
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lore Friend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friend works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Friend’s profile.

    Dr. Friend has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

