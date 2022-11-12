Overview

Dr. Loren Betteridge, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Betteridge works at Drs Betteridge & McNaughton in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.