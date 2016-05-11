Dr. Lori Homa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Homa, MD
Dr. Lori Homa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Reproductive Medicine9335 McKnight Rd Ste 240, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 578-5588
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 847-1166MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
How was your appointment with Dr. Homa?
I felt very comfortable sharing with her, and she knew all the latest information and techniques. Did not do unnecessary procedures and got good results.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902078637
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Homa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Homa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.