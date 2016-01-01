Overview

Dr. Lori Luzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Luzi works at Highgate Medical Group in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.