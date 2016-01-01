Dr. Lori Peppers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peppers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Peppers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Peppers, MD
Dr. Lori Peppers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Peppers works at
Dr. Peppers' Office Locations
Syracuse VA Medical Center800 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 425-3463
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Peppers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Virginia Tech
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peppers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peppers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peppers works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peppers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peppers.
