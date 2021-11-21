Dr. Stitsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorne Stitsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Lorne Stitsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Personal Choice Family Practice425 Greenwich Cir Apt 108, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 779-1520
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients of “Doc” for over ten years and wouldn't change one minute. He is honest and loving and has a genuine concern for his patients. He “knows” us. Deb, his nurse is AWESOME…Michele, the Admin at the desk is wonderful … and “Annie” the canine greeter makes us family!!!!! Thanks “Doc” for all you do!!!!
About Dr. Lorne Stitsky, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700866209
Education & Certifications
- 1997
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- 1993
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stitsky speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Stitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.