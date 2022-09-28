Overview

Dr. Lorraine Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Island Medicine in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.