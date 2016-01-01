See All Pediatricians in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Louella Peckson, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (11)
Overview of Dr. Louella Peckson, MD

Dr. Louella Peckson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.

Dr. Peckson works at Racquel S Quema MD Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Peckson's Office Locations

    Racquel S Quema MD Inc.
    14624 Sherman Way Ste 206, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 786-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Louella Peckson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467540021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louella Peckson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peckson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peckson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peckson works at Racquel S Quema MD Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Peckson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

