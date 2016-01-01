Dr. Louella Peckson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louella Peckson, MD
Overview of Dr. Louella Peckson, MD
Dr. Louella Peckson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Dr. Peckson works at
Dr. Peckson's Office Locations
Racquel S Quema MD Inc.14624 Sherman Way Ste 206, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 786-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Louella Peckson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1467540021
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Dr. Peckson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peckson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peckson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peckson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckson.
