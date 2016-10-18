See All General Surgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Valencia, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD

Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Contreras works at Singh Contreras & Enriquez Mds in Valencia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Contreras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louie Marc G. Contreras MD Corp.
    27420 Tourney Rd Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-1353
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    225 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 545-7117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2016
    Dr. Contreras is always friendly, knowledgeable, honest, and helpful. he is an excellent doctor and has no attitude like most surgeons. i highly recommend him.
    Ann in Glendale, CA — Oct 18, 2016
    About Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629088661
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • King/Drew Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

