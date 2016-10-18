Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD
Overview of Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD
Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Contreras' Office Locations
Louie Marc G. Contreras MD Corp.27420 Tourney Rd Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-1353
Healthcare Partners Medical Group225 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 545-7117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Contreras is always friendly, knowledgeable, honest, and helpful. he is an excellent doctor and has no attitude like most surgeons. i highly recommend him.
About Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629088661
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Medical Center
- King/Drew Med Ctr
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.