Overview of Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD

Dr. Louie-Marc Contreras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Contreras works at Singh Contreras & Enriquez Mds in Valencia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.