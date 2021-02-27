Dr. Louis Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Barton, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Barton, MD
Dr. Louis Barton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
Community Mental Health Center2121a Bellevue Rd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-1190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton turn me into a miracle case schizophrenia woman like John Nash
About Dr. Louis Barton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467464438
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Mntl Health
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
