See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Louis Casal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Casal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Casal, MD

Dr. Louis Casal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Casal works at Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Casal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
    1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2212
  2. 2
    6667 Vernon Woods Dr Ste B20, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2212
  3. 3
    421158 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 202-7978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Suicidal Ideation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casal?

    Jul 15, 2020
    Saw Dr. Casal in 2013 at Peachford and have yet to find a psychiatrist as good as him, years later. I was terrified and he took the time to listen to me and adjust my meds as needed and although I am a recovered and fully functioning adult, completely off all medication now, I still remember his kindness and jokes that kept us all in good spirits. Glad he's at CHOA now helping more kids. Thank you for taking care of me all those years ago.
    Marissa Levi — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Casal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Casal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casal to family and friends

    Dr. Casal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Casal, MD.

    About Dr. Louis Casal, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932150901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Casal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casal works at Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Casal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Casal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Casal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.