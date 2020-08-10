Overview of Dr. Louis Catalano, MD

Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Catalano works at OrthoManhattan - The Roosevelt Hand to Shoulder Center in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.