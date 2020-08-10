Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Catalano's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoManhattan485 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 658-1122
-
2
CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine Hand and Spine Center175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Louis Catalano extremely highly. I went to him with an extremely painful "trigger thumb" that had been bothering me for years. I thought it was chronic and incurable except possibly by surgery. Dr. Catalano examined me and within just a couple of minutes told me "I have good news. You DON'T need surgery. I can help you with both the pain and the trigger finger with just an injection." Sure enough, one injection was all it took. I felt better by the next day, the triggering has not reoccurred months later, and the pain is completely gone. I am very appreciative of Dr. Catalano's talent, and my visit with him was very positive in all ways, including his very helpful staff.
About Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1982759957
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- John's Hopkins U
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Catalano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalano accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catalano has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catalano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Catalano speaks Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalano.
