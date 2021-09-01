Overview

Dr. Louis Christifano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Christifano works at Leawood Family Care in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.