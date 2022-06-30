Overview of Dr. Louis Louis, MD

Dr. Louis Louis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Louis works at UC Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.