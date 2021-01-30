Dr. Manganas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Manganas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Manganas, MD
Dr. Louis Manganas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Manganas works at
Dr. Manganas' Office Locations
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Stony Brook Southampton Hospital240 Meeting House Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 726-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctor ever I interacted with. He is so knowledgeable and provided so many options for my Son's condition.
About Dr. Louis Manganas, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891966248
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manganas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manganas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manganas works at
Dr. Manganas has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manganas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manganas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manganas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.