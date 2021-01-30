Overview of Dr. Louis Manganas, MD

Dr. Louis Manganas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Manganas works at North Shore Radiation Oncology in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.