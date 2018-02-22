Overview of Dr. Louis Mudd, MD

Dr. Louis Mudd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Mudd works at MUDD, LOUIS G, M.D. in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.