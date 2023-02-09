Overview of Dr. Louis Perdue Jr, MD

Dr. Louis Perdue Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Perdue Jr works at Eversmeyer & Perdue MDs in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.