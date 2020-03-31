Dr. Louis Radden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Radden, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Radden, DO
Dr. Louis Radden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Radden's Office Locations
Spine Specialist of Michigan, Orthopedic Group32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 110, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (206) 841-3600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Hello my name is Michael Hayter . Dr Radden is an awesome Surgeon . I have had a lot if Doctor's say ur Degenerate Disc Disease is the problem and I knew it wasn't my Degenerate Disc Disease making me hurt as much as I was . So Dr Radden look at my MRI Disk and said I see ur problem . It is the L5-S1 Disc are causing ur problem Mr Hayter and that is when I told Dr Radden let's do my lower Back Fusion and No Metal !! He said ok Titanium plate with Screw's and I said when can this be done ? They schedule my Surgery for November 8th 2019 and today it is March 31 2019 and I am DOING AWESOME !! Yes I would do it all over again because now I can carry things without having to worry about my Back or Leg's give out on me NO MORE !! I got to get my Neck Fusion Surgery done yet and I am ready to be PAIN FREE !! So for all those thst want to be like me ? Make the right call and call Dr Radden u won't be SORRY !! Thank You again Dr Radden
About Dr. Louis Radden, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1184675886
Education & Certifications
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
