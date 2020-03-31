Overview of Dr. Louis Radden, DO

Dr. Louis Radden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Radden works at Spine Specialists Of Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sacrum Disorders, Herniated Disc and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.