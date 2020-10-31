Dr. Louis Rosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Rosner, MD
Dr. Louis Rosner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
Southshore Otolaryngology PC176 N Village Ave Ste 1A, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-0303
Dr Rosen is awesome and very caring Unfortunately he just retired I am so sad
About Dr. Louis Rosner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ny Eye-Ear Infirm
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
