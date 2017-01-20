Dr. Louise Lamarre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Lamarre, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Lamarre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3645 WESTERN CENTER BLVD, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 306-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamarre?
Dr Lamarre is an awesome doctor who pays close attention to your medical needs and makes you feel better knowing your in some of best medical hands in Texas
About Dr. Louise Lamarre, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760595011
Education & Certifications
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamarre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamarre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamarre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.