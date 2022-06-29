Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louise Martin, MD
Dr. Louise Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Assoc. of Macomb Oakland PC11250 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 2B, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 751-2520
Dermatology Associates of Macomb - Oakland, PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 535, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-8900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
I have been seeing Dr Martin for several years now. She is extremely knowledgable and very professional. I see her every 6 mths for a checkup. She is very thorough and has found a couple of skin cancers that she removed. Has always spends the needed time with me to answer all my question and offer any suggestions. Very good bed side manner. Glad I found her. She is a gem!
About Dr. Louise Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.