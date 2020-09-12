See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Louise Metz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (18)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louise Metz, MD

Dr. Louise Metz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Metz works at UNC Children's Primary Care Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC.

Dr. Metz's Office Locations

    Unc Children's Primary Care Clinic
    1512 E Franklin St Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-1615
    Chapel Hill Women's Medicine
    1240 ENVIRON WAY, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 240-7269

Hospital Affiliations
  • Duke University Hospital

Muscle Spasm
Chronic Neck Pain
Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr.Metz is knowledge and an advocate for my health concerns. I feel like she has my back . I am thankful to have found her.
    Nan — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Louise Metz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861588642
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Medical Center
    • UCSF Med Ctr
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metz works at UNC Children's Primary Care Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Metz’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

