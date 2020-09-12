Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louise Metz, MD
Overview of Dr. Louise Metz, MD
Dr. Louise Metz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Metz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Metz's Office Locations
-
1
Unc Children's Primary Care Clinic1512 E Franklin St Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (319) 356-1615
-
2
Chapel Hill Women's Medicine1240 ENVIRON WAY, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 240-7269
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metz?
Dr.Metz is knowledge and an advocate for my health concerns. I feel like she has my back . I am thankful to have found her.
About Dr. Louise Metz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861588642
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- UCSF Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.