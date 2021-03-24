Overview of Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD

Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Lago works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.