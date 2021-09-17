Overview

Dr. Lowell Sensintaffar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Sensintaffar works at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh in Shiloh, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.