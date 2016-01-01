Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakhlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD
Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Rakhlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rakhlin's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Division of Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5923
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakhlin?
About Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1548569320
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakhlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakhlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakhlin works at
Dr. Rakhlin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakhlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rakhlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakhlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakhlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakhlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.