Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview of Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD

Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Rakhlin works at Pediatrics Center At Maimonides in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rakhlin's Office Locations

    Maimonides Division of Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 (718) 283-5923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Luba Rakhlin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
