Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (371)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zuberi works at Han Endocrinology Associates in Springfield, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA, Bala Cynwyd, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  1
    Han Endocrinology Associates
    196 W Sproul Rd Ste 205, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 338-1820
  2
    Crozer Medical Plaza
    500 Evergreen Dr # 26, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 338-1820
  3
    Jefferson Endocrinology Associates
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1925
  4
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 371 ratings
    Patient Ratings (371)
    5 Star
    (314)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 17, 2020
    I went to Dr. Zuberi just last week to help me with a completely out of balance diabetes 2. I was very anxious and worried because recently I have been fat shamed by my primary doctor so I was still upset about that. And then I read some bad reviews on here. Well thankfully, I decided to be my own judge and went to my appointment. Dr. Zuberi greeted me and went right on task to figure out what was going on with me. She spent quite some time with me digging through my history. She was very comprehensive, very confident, very compassionate and VERY HUMAN! The medicine changes she made for me were incredible - she took me out of years of suffering. And I finally have hope that at some point, I can bring myself back to a normal life where suffering is no longer my priority activity of the day. She has called me to check on me, she has answered my emails on the patient portal within almost seconds. I've actually never had such a good doctor in my whole life. She is a blessing!
    Fran Litz — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1558558304
    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    371 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

