Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Zuberi works at Han Endocrinology Associates in Springfield, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA, Bala Cynwyd, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.