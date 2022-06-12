Overview

Dr. Luca Giordano, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Di Roma - La Sapienza and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Giordano works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.