Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD
Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Cook III works at
Dr. Lucius Cook III - Dermatology7777 Forest Ln Ste B218, Dallas, TX 75230
Wonderful to have access to his expertise. You can ask him anything. He knows the answer to anything you ask. Loves to recommend the new products.
About Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1861595449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Dermatology
Dr. Cook III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.