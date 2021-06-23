Overview

Dr. Lucy Fox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fox works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Family Medicine in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.