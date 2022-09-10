Dr. Lucy Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Love, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Lucy C Love MD3010 E 138th Ave Ste 9, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-2888
William B Mckinney M.d. P.A.3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 230, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Love performed surgery on my lower back herniated disk over a decade ago. I saw immediate relief and am still going strong! Wonderful communication and bed side manner. I highly recommend her!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1972634111
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
