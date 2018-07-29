Dr. Lucynda Raben, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucynda Raben, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lucynda Raben, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Raben Dentistry8100 E 22nd St N Bldg 100, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 350-8851
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been treated so well at medical-dental appts. Dr. RAben and her staff are very compassionate, gentle, and they explain what’s going on in your mouth. Great people.
About Dr. Lucynda Raben, DDS
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- International College of Oral Implantology
- Bird S Coler Meml Hosp/NY Med
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
