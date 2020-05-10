Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta-Corrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD
Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Acosta-Corrales works at
Dr. Acosta-Corrales' Office Locations
1
Luis D. Acosta M.d.p.a.1201 N Mesa St Ste E, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 541-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Acosta is an excellent doctor, he knew what I had after over 50 years of going to different doctors and hearing things like, “You worry too much”, or “You must have a little depression”. Since the first visit he knew what I had; then, he confirmed it with the lab tests. I really appreciate his help and would be eternally grateful to him; you can imagine how frustrated and sick I felt for almost 60 years.
About Dr. Luis Acosta-Corrales, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235140997
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Acosta-Corrales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta-Corrales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta-Corrales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta-Corrales works at
Dr. Acosta-Corrales speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta-Corrales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta-Corrales.
