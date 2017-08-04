See All Anesthesiologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Luis Arce, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Luis Arce, MD

Anesthesiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luis Arce, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arce works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Anesthesiology - Wilmington
    2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1860

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Arce?

Aug 04, 2017
Dr. Arce you were amazing!!! So was your nurse Ness... I don't know how to reach you but a personal ty to you both! I'm the girl who has never had surgery and a low RHR:). I saw you this am at Dr. Whites office. Thank you for Everything!!??
Wilmington, NC — Aug 04, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Luis Arce, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Arce, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arce to family and friends

Dr. Arce's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Arce

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Arce, MD.

About Dr. Luis Arce, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497726996
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luis Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arce works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Arce’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.