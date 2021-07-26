Dr. Luis Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Maldonado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
The Massage Approach340 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 10, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 486-8400
Woodhaven Nursing Home1360 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-7100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is excellent. very supportive and communicative. i am extremely happy with the care he provides
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.