Overview

Dr. Luis Ortiz-Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz-Munoz works at South Miami Hospital in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.