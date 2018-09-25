Dr. Luke Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luke Kao, MD
Dr. Luke Kao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
Maryland Neurological Center LLC11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 212, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous and flustered when I arrived late (I got lost) and his staff put me immediately at ease. The staff was incredibly nice! Dr Kao was very nice and he made me laugh which made me more comfortable. He explained everything he was doing in terms easily understandable for me. I really liked him and would certainly go back to him.
About Dr. Luke Kao, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Neurology
