Overview of Dr. Luke Kao, MD

Dr. Luke Kao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Kao works at Maryland Neurological Center LLC in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.