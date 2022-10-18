Dr. Luqman Dad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luqman Dad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luqman Dad, MD
Dr. Luqman Dad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Dad's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology White Oak Cancer Center11886 Healing Way Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (240) 471-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dad truly cares about his patients. Very personal doctor. He makes you feel Comfortable about receiving treatment with him.
About Dr. Luqman Dad, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013136886
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dad.
