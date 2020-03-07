See All General Dentists in Doral, FL
Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Doral, FL. 

Dr. Soto works at Luvic Advanced Dentistry in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Luvic Advanced Dentistry
    2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 215, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 839-5145
    Monday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508212333
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luviana Soto, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soto works at Luvic Advanced Dentistry in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soto’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

