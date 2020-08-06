Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lydia Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lydia Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Mcv Physicians At Stony Point9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8919
-
2
Patterson5421 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-2006
-
3
Nuckols201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 594-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, good and polite manners I felt comfortable when I’m usually embarrassed
About Dr. Lydia Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Univ Of Chicago Hospitals
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Dr. Johnson works at
