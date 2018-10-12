Dr. Lynda Balint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Balint, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 260, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
The perfect dr appt! Everything was quick and easy, and Dr. Balint was great! Really happy to have been recommended to her practice.
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- 2000
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balint using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balint speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.