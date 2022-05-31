Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO
Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian works at
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2230
-
2
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Shelby Mall50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 330, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 323-4530
-
3
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 399-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian?
Excellent review with patient. Right to the point. Explained everything well.
About Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790774131
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian works at
Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.