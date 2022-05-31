Overview of Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO

Dr. Lynette Sutkowi-Toomajian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Sutkowi-Toomajian works at Henry Ford Macomb Cancer Care in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.