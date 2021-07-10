Overview of Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD

Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Lindaman works at Lynn M. Lindaman, M.D. in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.