Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (32)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD

Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Lindaman works at Lynn M. Lindaman, M.D. in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindaman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn M. Lindaman MD Plc.
    6000 University Ave Ste 315, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 225-6673
  2. 2
    Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 225-6673
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Des Moines West
    5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1984

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 10, 2021
    I have known and gone to Dr Lindaman for years, as have several of my family members. He is extremely knowledgeable and a fast and accurate diagnostician. He is very honest and will never try and get you to pay for more than you need. I highly recommend him.
    K Clark — Jul 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD
    About Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477525038
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Campbell Clin
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Orth Surg Res
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

