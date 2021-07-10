Dr. Lindaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD
Dr. Lynn Lindaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Lynn M. Lindaman MD Plc.6000 University Ave Ste 315, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-6673
Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 225-6673Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Surgery Center of Des Moines West5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1984
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I have known and gone to Dr Lindaman for years, as have several of my family members. He is extremely knowledgeable and a fast and accurate diagnostician. He is very honest and will never try and get you to pay for more than you need. I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Campbell Clin
- Grand Rapids Orth Surg Res
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Dr. Lindaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindaman.
