Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD

Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. McGrath Jr works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY and Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGrath Jr's Office Locations

    Center for Comprehensive Spine Care
    240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation
    28-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Neurosurgery & Neurology
    61-34 188th Street Suite 214, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598008377
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGrath Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGrath Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

